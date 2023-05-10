Miranda v. Arizona gave us the right to remain silent. New movie gives voice to woman Miranda raped

"Miranda's Victim" tells the story of the famous Miranda v. Arizona case, but from the perspective of the woman Miranda raped.

PHOENIX — Filmmaker Michelle Danner believes the universe must have known she loved true crime.

That's why the script for "Miranda's Victim" came to her.

The film, which she directed, tells the story of Miranda v. Arizona, the landmark court case that gave rise to the Miranda warnings. But instead of telling the story of Ernesto Miranda, the film, which opens Friday, takes the point of view of the 18-year-old woman that Miranda raped.

"People usually think Miranda is the victim," Danner said.

In reality, Miranda was a twice-convicted kidnapper and rapist, both times for the rape of Patricia Weir, who was walking home from work in Phoenix in 1963.

She reported the rape and identified Miranda out of a lineup. Miranda confessed and was convicted.

His lawyer appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Miranda was never informed of his rights against self-incrimination or his right to have an attorney. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, agreed and overturned Miranda's conviction.

The court said suspects had to be warned about their rights. The framework for doing so became known as the "Miranda Rights."

Miranda was later convicted a second time, this time without his confession being used in court.

Throughout it all, Weir testified, got married and had a child.

But Weir is not her real name. A pseudonym was used in official documents to protect her identity.

"She kept this story secret," Danner said. "She didn't even tell her family for decades on end."

Until the film's writer tracked her down and asked to tell her story. She agreed, even appearing as an extra in one scene of the finished movie.

"She has seen the movie," Danner said. "She likes the movie very much. She was very moved by it."

The Miranda case set a new precedent in civil rights and police investigations.

"The Miranda opinion and Miranda warnings are now a part of our shared national culture," said Erik Luna, a professor of constitutional law at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law.

Luna teaches a course that spends half a semester solely on the Miranda case.

"It changed the way in which police interact with suspects when they ask them questions," Luna said.

After his second conviction, Miranda was sent to prison. When he got out, he was a minor celebrity. He would sign copies of the Miranda rights that were printed on cards for police to use.

One night, Miranda was coming out of a bathroom at a Phoenix bar when someone stabbed him to death.

"As he was arrested he was read his Miranda warnings," Luna said.

That suspect later fled to Mexico and has never been arrested.

"Talk about justice," Danner said. "I mean justice really comes full circle."

And that's what she's hoping happens with "Miranda's Victim" -- to bring the famous case back around and highlight the victim, instead of the suspect.

"I think people are going to want to know about this story," Danner said.

"Miranda's Warning" is available in select theaters Oct. 6 and available to rent on Vudu the same day.