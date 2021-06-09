My first day as a TV reporter was on 9/11. Now I’m covering its 20th anniversary

Every one of us has our own connection to 9/11, and we each remember the day in a different way.

The interviews felt like mini-reunions; somber, but somewhat joyful, as we recalled a chilling and disorienting morning for all of us and what has happened to our country in the two decades since.

I recently interviewed the parishioner, the pastor and the photographer -- three people who I met on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Fresh out of college :

For me, the first thing I remember is the realization that our country was under attack.

But I also think about the way covering the attacks changed my life professionally as September 11, 2001, was my very first day working as a professional journalist.

I had just arrived in Flagstaff that Sunday from my college town of Provo, Utah. I would begin working at a small TV station, 2 News, serving communities in northern Arizona.

On Monday, Sept.10th, I had lunch with my news director where we discussed how I would officially begin my job on Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m.

We discussed our mutual passion for World War II history and the bomber planes used during the war.

I told him about my great-uncle who died piloting a B-24 Liberator. War heroes, foreign enemies, U.S. casualties, that was all stuff of history books to me.