GETTYSBURG, Pa. — “But in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated far above our poor power to add or detract.“

In November 1863, American was still in the midst of the Civil War. More than two years of war, tens of thousands of men had died on battlefields that stretched from Maryland to Mississippi.

In the small town of Gettysburg, the residents had finally begun to recover from the chaos that shattered the peace of the quiet American town in East Pennsylvania.

Four months earlier, on three hot July days, more than 150,000 converged in Gettysburg to take part in one of the largest and bloodiest battles in American history. When it was over, roughly 8,000 men lay dead. More than 40,000 others had been wounded or captured.

The Battle of Gettysburg

Library of Congress

Like many battles during the American Civil War, most of the soldiers were buried on the battlefield. In many cases after a large battle, soldiers dug mass graves with dozens of bodies placed inside. Because of the scale of the dead, many of these burials had little ceremony.

Shortly after the battle, Pennsylvania Governor Andrew Curtin visited the battlefield. Throughout the town, wounded men still filled many of the buildings in the town of less than 3,000 people. Meanwhile, heavy rains had washed away the earth from some of the mass graves that littered the battlefield, uncovering the mangled corpses of the dead. Governor Curtin was horrified by the experience.

Dead soldiers on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1863

Library of Congress

Curtin, along with residents throughout Adams County, began work to establish a battlefield cemetery to give the fallen proper burials and a fitting memorial. With monetary support from other Union states, a plot of land was selected and bought to become the new Soldiers National Cemetery.

The land picked to house the new resting place for the fallen was Cemetery Hill, the northernmost point in General George Meade’s “fish hook” line during the battle. On the second day of the battle, Union soldiers in the XI Corps under the command of Maj. General Oliver Howard repelled an assault by the Second Corps under Confederate Lt. General Richard S. Ewell. Soldiers stationed on Cemetery Hill also participated in a massive artillery barrage the preceded Pickett’s Charge on the third day of the battle.

Gateway of Cemetery, Gettysburg

Library of Congress

As efforts began to rebury the dead into the new cemetery, Governor Curtin also planned for a grand dedication ceremony in Gettysburg. Edward Everett, a Massachusetts statesman and perhaps America's best-known orator, was invited to be the main speaker at the November ceremony.

Governor Curtin also sent an invitation to President Abraham Lincoln to appear at the ceremony to give “a few appropriate remarks.”

“Dedication Day” was set for November 19. Governor Curtin and President Lincoln arrived the day before.

Lincoln was staying at the home of David Willis, a prominent attorney, who lived a short walk from the train station in downtown Gettysburg. After speaking to the crowd that had gathered to meet the president, Lincoln retired to a bedroom in the second story where he would complete the remarks he would deliver the following at the dedication.

So small was the town of Gettysburg that by the time Governor Curtin arrived, there were no available bedrooms for the governor to sleep. Instead, Curtin fell asleep that night on a living room sofa before the events of the following day.

At dawn, cannon fire once again disturbed the silence of Gettysburg. This time not as a call to battle, but as call to remember. Unlike the gloom of the previous day, daybreak revealed clear skies amplified by a bright sunshine.

By 10 a.m., a ceremonial band led a procession of dignitaries and soldiers to Cemetery Hill. There, a massive crowd pressed around the platform erected on the cemetery grounds for the speakers.

Everett rose and gave a two-hour speech to a hushed crowd of 10,000 people. For two hours, Everett eloquently compared the Battle of Gettysburg to the Battle of Marathon, among other pivotal battles of antiquity, urging the American people to honor the dead of the Civil War as the Greeks had honored their fallen patriots. He closed his speech stating the importance of a Union victory.

Then Lincoln rose and faced the quiet crowd. A photographer began to focus on the stage to capture the president’s speech.

Lincoln first laid out the principles at stake in the war, those laid out "four score and seven years" earlier in the Declaration of Independence. Then Lincoln told the crowd the formal consecration of the cemetery that day was meaningless compared to the blood shed by the fallen. He closed by saying that only the preservation of the nation could truly satisfy the sacrifice so many had made at Gettysburg and so many other battlefield across the country.

Barely two minutes after he began speaking, the crowd saw the president heading back to his seat. The photographer hurriedly opened the shutter to take a grainy photo of Lincoln, the only picture of Lincoln at Gettysburg.

President Lincoln following the Gettysburg Address

Library of Congress

Some newspapers ridiculed the president’s remarks that day. Lincoln himself told a friend he thought he had failed.

Others hailed the simple, yet emotional and profound speech delivered by the president that day. Everett himself famously wrote the president saying, "I should be glad if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion in two hours, as you did in two minutes."

More than 150 years later, Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address is one of, if not the most, famous and recognizable speeches in American history.

With the ending of the ceremony, the grim work of reburying the dead of Gettysburg continued. In the end, more than 3,000 Union soldiers were laid to rest in Soldiers’ National Cemetery.

Two years later, the wooden markers were placed with gravestones. At the same time, work began on a monument honoring the dead. The elaborate monument was finally completed in 1869.

The citizens of Gettysburg began the tradition of marking Dedication Day by decorating the graves at the cemetery with American flags and wreaths.

Soldiers National Cemetery, 1913

Library of Congress

As the war continued, women helped spread the practice of decorating the graves of soldiers killed during the war. By the end of the war, as national cemeteries took shape across the country, so did the tradition of decorating the graves of the dead.

On May 5, 1868, three years after the end of the war, General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ organization called the Grand Army of the Republic, declared a annual Decoration Day nationwide for May 30.

During the first Decoration Day, more than 150 cemeteries in 27 states hosted events to remember and honor the fallen Union soldiers during the Civil War. That tradition continued to grow through the coming years.

By World War II, the term Memorial Day became more widely used. By that time, the meaning of Memorial Day had come to encompass the tradition of honoring all Americans who were killed during their service.

Finally, in 1968, a century after Dedication Day was first declared, the Uniform Monday Act officially moved Memorial Day from May 30 to the last Monday in May.

Meanwhile, the city of Gettysburg continues their tradition honoring the dead of America’s bloodiest battle on November 19. Among the events of Remembrance Day is a nighttime illumination of the more than 3,000 graves at Soldiers National Cemetery, a solemn tribute to the men who gave their lives to preserve their nation.

Illuminated graves at Soldiers National Cemetery in Gettysburg

National Park Service

“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”