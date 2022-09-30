Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe

The busy Valley highway was surrounded by nothing but fields and hills when construction on the road began.

PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought.

Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system.

But what did the area look like in the early 1960s?

Well, thanks to the Twitter account for the Arizona Department of Transportation, we get to take a peek back in time. On Thursday, ADOT tweeted a vintage photo of the area I-10 curve near Broadway Road back in 1966.

The wide-reaching areas of farmland have since given way to bustling business parks, ball fields and resorts.

𝗜𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗜: 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺: 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘷𝘦



Today, we throwback to 1966. Learn about how the cross-continental Interstate 10 took shape.



𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲: https://t.co/nuy6nse39q#TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/9V0dGdddyw — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 30, 2022

In the brown-tinted photo, you can see the iconic buttes that hug the sides of the road. Nowadays a resort calls the western butte its home.

According to ADOT, this section of I-10 opened to vehicles in 1968.

These old photos are great pieces of history that showcase how much the Valley has grown over the past few decades.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12News on YouTube