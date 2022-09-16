Before it was the spot for the downtown Fry's, Block 23 was home to Phoenix's first fire station

Many people visit the downtown grocery store each day. Here's the unique connection it has to Phoenix history.

PHOENIX — Phoenix is a vibrant city, filled with incredible sights and locations. Anyone who visits the Valley of the Sun can find unique areas to experience in every corner of the metro area.

But did you ever think you would find something truly special inside a grocery store? It's a little strange but completely true for one Phoenix location.

The downtown location of the Fry's grocery store near 1st and Washington streets has a unique connection to the rich history of Phoenix.

On Thursday, the City of Phoenix Facebook page shared some photos and a little background. According to the post, that particular spot was the previous home of Phoenix's first fire station.

Block 23 in Phoenix was the location of our first City Hall and original Fire Station. Nowadays where the Fire Station... Posted by City of Phoenix, AZ USA on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Dubbed "Block 23," the location was part of the city's first City Hall. The pictures posted by the city show what the area looked like during that time period.

Historian Steve Schumacher stated Block 23 was originally a City park called "The Plaza." Back then it was used for community gatherings, according to his comment on the post.

Those who visit the Fry's location can still see a piece of history as a wall display in the market features original bricks from the station.

