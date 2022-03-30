Arizona's history of passing, rejecting LGBTQ laws

Two bills targeting Arizona's transgender youth are just some of the numerous pieces of legislation lawmakers have attempted to pass involving the LGBTQ community.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey's decision this week to sign two bills targeting transgender youth adds another chapter to Arizona's storied history of passing laws involving the LGBTQ community.

Some laws have successfully passed, while others have been vetoed or overturned by the courts.

Here's a timeline of some major political events that have unfolded in Arizona over the last 20 years:

Arizona Equity Act of 2001

Physical acts of homosexuality were officially legalized in 2001 after Republican Gov. Jane Hull signed legislation overturning a ban on any sexual acts not intended for procreation.

Voters Reject Gay Marriage

In 2006, Arizona's voters failed to pass a proposition banning same-sex marriage and civil unions in the state. Two years later, a less restrictive proposition was passed by voters to only outlaw same-sex marriage.

The laws were later overturned in 2014 after the courts struck down Arizona's gay marriage ban.

Phoenix Outlaws LGBTQ discrimination

The Phoenix City Council revised its discrimination codes in 2013 to outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ residents in situations involving housing, employment, and public accommodations.

The changes ignited an intense public debate, especially among religious business leaders who felt the ban created regulatory burdens, according to the Arizona Republic.

More cities around Arizona have passed non-discrimination ordinances in recent years.

Brewer Rejects SB 1062

The Arizona Legislature passed a controversial bill in 2014 allowing businesses to not serve customers who have lifestyles that conflicted with their religious beliefs.

The proposed law was met with a slew of public outrage from the gay community and Republican Gov. Jan Brewer opted to not sign it.

"Senate Bill 1062 does not address a specific and present concern related to religious liberty in Arizona. I have not heard of one example in Arizona where a business owner’s religious liberty has been violated," Brewer said after vetoing the bill.

County Bans Conversion Therapy

In a close 3-2 vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors banned counselors from attempting to convert gay people into practicing heterosexuality.

The prohibition on conversion therapy doesn't restrict minors from having discussions with licensed therapists, religious practitioners or free counsel, but only applies to conversion therapies on minors where a fee is charged.

Last year, a Republican lawmaker introduced legislation to prohibit Arizona's counties and cities from banning conversion therapy.

'No Promo Homo' Repealed

In 1991, a law was passed that prohibited Arizona's teachers from portraying homosexuality as a "positive lifestyle" in the classroom.

The law remained on the books until 2019 when a bill was introduced in the Arizona Legislature to repeal the restrictions. The bill passed and was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ducey Vetoes Sex-Ed Bill

Last year, a bill was passed by lawmakers to prohibit discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents specifically opt-in for the instruction.

Gov. Ducey vetoed the bill, calling it too broad, and later issued an executive order requiring school districts to post their sex-ed materials online for parents to review.

