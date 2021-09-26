All-female mariachi group dazzles Valley with their voices and instruments

Mariachi Pasion has performed for all kinds of audiences, including the late Senator John McCain.

PHOENIX — In a traditionally male-dominated Hispanic music genre, an all-female mariachi group can be found singing and strumming mariachi music across State 48.

Mariachi music has roots dating all the way back to the late 1700s in Mexico.

The group met at ASU and started performing together in 2002, according to Betty Duarte-Matwick.

"All together on a good day when everybody is fed and watered, there are 10 of us," she said.

"We also play everything from funerals, weddings, quinceaneras, a little bit of this and a little bit of that," Duarte-Matwick said.

Duarte-Matwick sings and strums the guitarron alongside violinists, the trumpet, flute and tenor guitar. They perform just about any request the audience makes.

Their traditional suits or trajes are earned, handmade and hold a special meaning. "You can play very well, you can sing very well, you can get along with everybody very well and that's huge," Duarte-Matwick said.

The ladies carry on the tunes of historic and present Mexican culture, and occasionally men join the group too.

The female musicians are also career professionals while breaking barriers in music in their community.

Hispanic Heritage Month