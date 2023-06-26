Vintage photo shows what Sun Devil Stadium area looked like before Tempe Town Lake

If you ever wondered what "A" mountain looked like before a huge lake flowed next to it, here you go.

TEMPE, Ariz. — I've lived in the Valley of the Sun my entire life and I have seen the city evolve in my four decades here.

But it's always great to see glimpses into the past and see what life was like for past generations. And thanks to social media and the Tempe History Museum, these trips down memory lane are possible.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the Tempe History Museum shared a black-and-white aerial photo of the area near Sun Devil Stadium.

Looking southwest over the Rural Road bridge to Sun Devil Stadium and Tempe Butte. We've got this one dated to about 1977. Posted by Tempe History Museum on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Looking at the photo from 1977, you immediately notice one glaring difference from today's landscape; no Tempe Town Lake. You also won't find any of the towering buildings now found lining the lake's waterfront.

It's a big departure from what we see today and it's incredible to see just how much change has occurred in 46 years.

