High Pollution Advisory in place for Phoenix area

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality released a high pollution advisory effective Aug. 24

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has released a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for the Phoenix area effective Monday, Aug. 24.

Officials recommend that people limit their outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory issues.

Ozone levels are high in the Valley which means two types of pollutants are present at the same time. The highest levels present themselves during the afternoon, officials said.

People can assist in lowering ozone levels in the following ways:

Drive as little as possible

Re-fuel a vehicle in the evening

Avoid waiting in long drive-thru lines

Delay big painting projects

Make sure that household cleaners, garage and yard chemicals and other solvents are properly solved to prevent the evaporation of toxic vapors into the air.