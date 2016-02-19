More than five million Arizonans are facing excessive heat warnings Monday with afternoon temperatures ranging from 111-117 degrees.

Forecasted high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday in Phoenix are one degree short of records.

Overnight lows are also running well above average and in some cases, will hit close to or exceed record warm low temperatures.

An ozone high pollution advisory is also in effect on Monday and will likely be reissued each day this week.

Later in the week, a change in the pattern will usher in moisture and bring back chances for showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: 113/90 excessive heat warning and ozone high pollution advisory in effect

TUESDAY: 111/91 isolated showers and thunderstorms

WEDNESDAY: 106/89 spotty showers and thunderstorms, blowing dust possible

THURSDAY: 107/87 spotty showers and thunderstorms

FRIDAY: 106/87 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SATURDAY: 105/86 spotty showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY: 105/85 spotty showers and thunderstorms

