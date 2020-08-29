'He's one of a kind': Search continues for missing boater on Apache Lake

For Bryn Aman and her family, the search has been tough to stomach. She says Rick was her neighbor for 15 years in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anyone that knew Rick Legrand, knew that he made his home out on the water.

"He's pretty much one of a kind," said his longtime neighbor Bryn Aman.

It’s been a week since investigators said his boat capsized in Apache Lake. Crews already recovered the body of Legrand's friend Deanna Peterson, but as of Saturday afternoon, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for Rick's body.

"There weren’t too many human beings that give and care that love the way that Rick did," Aman said.

"I feel his pain," she said. "I feel for his mom and his family. And the fact that there’s still no closure - it’s hard."

Rick's mother shared some of the outpouring of support she's been hearing about her son.

"I’m not just bawling my eyes out because they’ve inspired me so much," said Penny Legrand. "I just love hearing all these stories."

For Aman, Rick was much more than a neighbor. He taught her son to ride a bike and was first to give her daughter a card after a big surgery.

"Always the first at the lemonade stands," she said. "Always the first to support these kids and our family."

And now, they’re all showing their support for his family with a tribute in chalk.

"He made the neighborhood better," Aman said.

The bright colors standing out for a man who made waves everywhere he went.