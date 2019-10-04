GILBERT, Ariz —

After a complex string of events, a Mesa woman is glad her granddaughter wasn't hurt in a confrontation with a man who would soon be fleeing from police.

Sergio Ochoa would die that night, shot 21 times by Mesa and Gilbert police officers on March 3, 2016.

His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the departments and nine officers, alleging civil rights violations in Ochoa’s death.

Both police departments deny wrongdoing. Mesa PD said in response to the lawsuit “The level of force used was objectively reasonable and legally justified, and in response to an immediate and substantial threat,” a Mesa attorney wrote in court filings.

Gilbert police reports lay out the events leading up to the shooting. At approximately 9:25 p.m., Mesa police received a 911 call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend, Ochoa, had threatened her with a handgun.

According to the police report, Ochoa fled that first house and left the gun behind. It was later learned to be a pellet gun.

Ochoa fled to a house two blocks away, where he saw a young woman outside her grandparent's home.

Sergio Ochoa approached Kathy Axsom's granddaughter claiming he had been stabbed by his ex-girlfriend.

Ochoa asked for the granddaughter to hide him or bring him to the hospital according to court records. When she refused, Ochoa took the granddaughter's phone and jumped a fence.

By the time the granddaughter was able to tell Kathy Axsom what happened, Ochoa was inside her home.

"He was standing right in front of this cabinet and I was not expecting anyone to be in the house.” Kathy Axsom said.

Sergio Ochoa asked once again to be taken to the hospital. Instead the Axosoms demanded Ochoa give their granddaughter her phone back.

To the family's surprise, he did.

“I thought maybe it was a mom voice.” Axsom said.

The family then called 9-1-1 and Ochoa panicked.

“No no don’t do that' he said 'I need to leave.“ Axsom said, recounting the events to 12 News.

The report from Axsom's home is the one instance of Ochoa going to a house where he did not know those who lived inside.

Officers followed Ochoa to a third house in Gilbert.

A team of officers observed Ochoa in the house with at least one knife, according to police reports, so officers entered the home through the front door and followed Ochoa as he ran out the back door, where officers stated he was threatening with knives.

Within 30 seconds of entering the front door, according to body camera footage worn by Gilbert police, nine officers had shot Ochoa, striking him 21 times.

He was pronounced dead more than an hour after the incident at the hospital while undergoing surgery, according to the medical examiner reports.

Ochoa’s family are seeking compensatory damages in this case and say in the lawsuit, they hope this will deter police behavior in officer-involved shootings.

Was Ochoa stabbed and when? According to police documents, two days before his death, Ochoa went to the Gilbert home where he later be shot by police, looking for someone he knew who could care for a stab wound.

A medical examiner's report does show Ochoa was stabbed twice, once in the side, the other near the ankle. It is unclear when those stabbings occurred.

A toxicology report would later reveal Ochoa had meth in his system, among other drugs.