6 things parents should know about cardiac arrest in children

PHOENIX — While rare, sudden cardiac arrest incidents like the one that hospitalized USC basketball star Bronny James do happen.

A National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) study looking at 2004-2008 showed sudden cardiac arrest was the leading cause of death during exercise for student-athletes.

The study showed basketball players were the most at risk, followed by football and soccer players.

However, cardiologists warn that it is very rare for athletes to suffer from the condition.

Dr. Arash Sabati, a cardiologist at Phoenix Children's Hospital, said sudden cardiac arrest, which is different from a heart attack, can be caused by various factors.

Sabati said an enlarged heart muscle, genetic defects, and even myocarditis brought on by viral infection can cause cardiac arrest.

Myocarditis can be caused by COVID-19, but Sabati warned that it is exceedingly rare.

"It would probably be more common to have myocarditis related to one of the other viral illnesses like an adenovirus [or] influenza," Sabati said.

Sabati also said that as rare as myocarditis complications are from COVID, they are many times more rare from the COVID vaccine.

But Sabati says it's also not uncommon for athletes to have little to no symptoms before cardiac arrest strikes.

"A lot of times, the heart function is normal," Sabati said. "We have very competitive athletes with very abnormal hearts that may not have any symptoms."

But while it does happen, Sabati said parents shouldn't worry too much about it.

Sabati said parents should have their child tested if they're concerned and ensure they stay up to date with doctor's visits before playing sports at any high level.

