What are the next steps for children ages 5-11 to get the vaccine in Arizona?

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced a vaccine rollout plan as they await FDA authorization for young children.

ARIZONA, USA — A lower dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could potentially be authorized soon and the Arizona Department of Health Services has already started a distribution plan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised health departments to be ready to vaccinate that age range after they meet on Nov. 2-3.

The CDC will allocate the specific pediatric Pfizer doses to states by population. ADHS said it's expecting an initial distribution of 224,700 pediatric doses.

The ADHS will create a filter for pediatric vaccine providers on its vaccine finder tool once the rollout begins.

This past year, about 3,000 people under the age of 20 have been hospitalized from COVID-19, according to ADHS. The department also reported that 40 people under the age of 20 have died from COVID-19 complications.

About 400,000 adolescents in Arizona ages 12 to 19 have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to health officials.

The ADHS estimated more than 600,000 children in the 5-11 age range will be eligible for the pediatric dose of the vaccine.

