Water safety resources in the Valley

With summer nearly upon us and a steak of drownings and accidents already happening across the Valley, learning about water safety is essential.
Here are a few resources so your family can enjoy Arizona's pools and lakes with more peace of mind.
Red Cross
The Red Cross has free and paid swimming courses available online. Tap or click here to sign up.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Phoenix Children’s Hospital says that the rate of child drownings in the state is nearly double the national average.
The hospital has a water safety program with guides and graphics along with 1-hour “Playing it Safe” workshops.
Information in English and Spanish and can be found here.
A water safety kit for parents of toddlers is also being offered.
Watch a safety lesson below
City of Phoenix
The City of Phoenix offers youth swim lessons for kids from 6 months to 12 years old during the summer.
Registration information can be found on this link.
The lessons are offered on these select dates:
2022 Swim Lesson Sessions
- Session A: June 6 - June 16, 2022
- Session B: June 20 - June 30, 2022
- Session C: July 5 - July 14, 2022
- Session D: July 18 - July 28, 2022
Drowning Prevention Tips:
Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:
Learn life-saving skills.
Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.
Fence it off.
Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate from the house and play area from the pool.
Life jackets are a must.
Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.
Keep a close watch
Boating safety tips
- Have a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket for everyone onboard
- Know your exact location on any lake
- Don't use drugs or alcohol while swimming or piloting
- Ask for a boat inspection beforehand
- Drink plenty of water
