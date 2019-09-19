PHOENIX — It was the end of chemotherapy for Martha Michel, an important milestone to celebrate for her and her family. Family and friends joined the hospital staff members to surprise Martha with mariachis as she rang the bell, a symbol to the incredible achievement.

Martha was hospitalized in late January. Almost two weeks later, she was diagnosed with colon cancer stage two.

After surgery and 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Martha completed her cancer treatment by ringing the bell at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Goodyear.

“It means a lot to me. I was looking forward to doing the bell because since I started, they kept saying, ‘Oh yeah, everybody rings a bell’. I remember my first chemo, somebody rang a bell upstairs,” she said.

Martha’s husband, three daughters and five grandkids were just a few of the family members who were there to support her on her special day. They even had family from out of town show up. She said she felt so “loved and blessed.”

The mariachis were another highlight of the celebration, they were there, playing when Martha went to the lobby after her check-up. And Kayla, one of Martha’s daughters, said they were going to take the mariachis home where they had food and would continue the celebration.

“There’s a lot of hard parts to cancer treatment, starting with the surgery, but of course going on to all the chemotherapy and other treatment that happens and getting through that alone is very tough, so you got to have people to help you when you’re feeling week and feeling sick,” said Dr. Diego Muilenburg.

Dr. Muilenburg added the importance of doing colon screenings, the recommended age is 50, but other people who might have a family history might want to check with their doctor because they might need to have a colonoscopy done earlier.

Martha’s message to anybody with cancer and going through treatment is that “it’s a process, there were good days, there were bad days. It’s a process, but you can do it, with God’s help you can do it.”