Grandmother’s Alzheimer’s inspires Valley teen to work to stop the disease

PHOENIX — Alzheimer’s disease is a growing public health crisis across Arizona, and while the impact of the disease is already reaching thousands, new stats show the number of people it affects is only projected to increase.

But an east Valley teen is on a mission to make a difference when it comes to early prevention of the devastating disease.

Alzheimer’s Association statistics show 150,000 people 65 years of age and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s across Arizona. The statistics also showed nearly 9% of people 45 and older have subjective cognitive decline.

But to reduce those numbers, Hamilton High School senior Alexis Li is working to improve the lives of those diagnosed. She wants to find a way to better diagnose or classify the disease.

When Li’s grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s, she channeled her curiosity into a mission.

“I really hope that my research can maybe even help people develop something like a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Li.

The organization works to spearhead scientific research and innovation to study diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“We don’t have a lot of clinical studies on early-stage patients, only because we can’t identify them very well,” she said.

Li is developing and testing prototypes, to create an AI model, that makes the path to diagnosis more efficient and accessible. She hopes her research helps give patients more treatment options and improves their quality of life, while also studying mood disorders and other brain-related diseases.

Currently, her other grandmother is doing everything she can when it comes to prevention.

“Head massages… memorize Chinese poems to herself, so she won’t forget what she’s doing,” said Li.

Li's research is making waves. In fact, this year Li is one of Arizona’s 2023 18 under 18. The organization helps millions of students succeed in work and life. It recognized Li with awards from Junior Achievement of Arizona.

“They’re not waiting for big, huge industry to solve the problem,” said chief operating officer, Anne Landers.

Landers said her organization gives students the skills they need to manage their money, plan for their future, and make smart academic, career and economic choices.

“We need to empower the next generation,” said Landers.

Li is grateful.

“For all the opportunities they give kids out there,” she said. “I know that besides just this awards program, they have a lot of other community service and volunteering programs, so I just want to give a big shout-out to them.”

The Junior Achievement team is honored to be a part of helping students succeed at such a young age.

“They’re problem-solving… to solve big problems like Alzheimer’s,” said Landers. “And many other medical issues are going to be solved because the kids of today are harnessing that potential.”

Junior Achievement of Arizona served more than 150,000 primarily low-income students K-12 across Arizona over the past school year alone.

For more information about the programs offered through Junior Achievement of Arizona, click here.

