'We hope that it will help a lot of people': Valley mom shares story of placenta donation

The placenta, an organ that grows to help bring life into the world, can help change the lives of up to 50 other people through organ donation.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Sitting in a park near her Gilbert home, Tracy Clifford holds her five-week-old little girl, Delia, as her 15-month-old toddler, Daphne, touches her sister.

Daphne was born in February of 2022 after years of Clifford and her husband trying for a baby and experiencing a few pregnancy losses.

"After three years, three rounds of IVF, one embryo transfer, we got our oldest daughter, Daphne," Clifford said. "And when she was five months old, we had a little surprise; we found out we were pregnant with Delia."

Delia was born at 37 weeks gestation at five pounds, five ounces.

"It's just miraculous to me seeing what a miracle, first of all, what a miracle (Delia) is, and what a miracle it is just to be alive," Clifford said. "And that I helped - and Delia helped - create something that is going to go to benefit others."

Clifford chose to donate her placenta when she had Delia, something she said she didn't know existed when she had Daphne.

"I'm a nurse practitioner, my husband's a nurse, and so being in healthcare we've seen a lot of folks who have wounds, non-healing wounds, who could greatly benefit from this service," Clifford said.

Often when mothers give birth, the placenta is discarded as medical waste.

"One placenta donation can turn into up to 50 - what is called - acellular dermal matrices," Nico Santos, a spokesperson for Donor Network of Arizona, said. "So 50 skin grafts that could go to help someone."

Santos said the grafts could help people with wounds like diabetic ulcers or severe burns.

The program started in 2018 in Arizona and allows mothers with a planned c-section to donate their placenta.

Last year, Santos said 341 mothers donated their placentas.

"It's one of the few avenues of donation that our organization has that also involves life, not the loss of life," Santos said. "So it's just a beautiful avenue of generosity and we hope that at least it's something that people will consider."

Once she and her husband discovered the option, Clifford said it was a 'no-brainer' decision for the couple.

"We kind of view it as a small something, but we hope that it will go and help a lot of people," Clifford said.

Up to Speed