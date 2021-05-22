Valley expert weighs in on eye protection while working with screens

A report from the beginning of the pandemic shows that screen time increased due to COVID-19 which can cause major issues for our eyes.

PHOENIX — Our eyes are fixed on screens now more than ever. In fact, the average amount of screen time jumped 60% in March of 2020, according to an Eyesafe Nielsen report.

The report cites COVID-19 confinement as a major factor in the uptick in screen time as more people are watching TV, using phone apps and surfing the web.

What may feel like an escape can be damaging to the eyes

While it's no surprise that schooling and working from home can cause increased screen time, the Nielsen report said that people spend the most time on apps and the internet through their smartphones.

On average, people spend more than 13 hours a day looking at screens which can be detrimental to their health.

Staring at a screen for hours on end can put a major strain on our eyes.

“We’re all using our screens so much more,” said Dr. Bryan Wolynski, a Valley optometrist. “As we’re looking at the computer screen, what our eyes are doing, is actually constantly focusing in on that distance.”

Eyes can experience different issues caused by screens

Dr. Wolynsko said that whether it’s our computers, phones, tablets or TV screens, it’s all causing a lot of eye fatigue, eye strain and dry eye.

“When we are staring at something close, what’s happening is, we blink less, so our eyes get dry. Dry eye can cause pain. It can be uncomfortable and cause somebody a lot of discomfort,” Dr. Wolynski said.

Simple fixes can make a big difference

“Get some artificial tears over the counter. Look out for preservative-free artificial tears, specifically, because some of the preservatives can be a little bit harsh on the eye,” he said. “Hydrate the body, hydrate the eyes.”

It’s important to take breaks and get plenty of rest too.

“Follow something called the 20, 20, 20 rule,” Dr. Wolynski said. “For every 20 minutes that you’re on your screen, take 20 seconds to look 20 feet away, and what that does is it relaxes the eye, you get that little bit of a break.”

He also recommends you stop using all of your devices 1 to 2 hours before bedtime, so it doesn’t mess with your circadian rhythms. That way you can ensure you get enough sleep.

If that doesn’t help with any eye issues you may be experiencing, it is best to consult a professional.

“See your eye doctor,” he said. “You can get a recommendation for treatment and get your treatment started and just make life a lot easier.”

Up to Speed