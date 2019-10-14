Disturbing health news for cheese lovers!

More than 12,000 doctors across the nation are calling on the FDA to put breast cancer warning labels on dairy cheese products.

"It is scary,” said Dr. Deborah Wilson with the Feathers Foundation and Circle L Ranch. She’s sounding the alarm.

“The alarm is about the risk of eating particularly cheese,” she said.

Dr. Wilson says dairy cheese products are associated with a higher risk of not only getting breast cancer but dying of breast cancer if you have breast cancer because they contain reproductive hormones.

“It’s particularly American cheese, cheddar cheese and cream cheese,” said Wilson. “I wouldn’t eat it.”

There's even a Let's Beat Breast Cancer website demanding the same.

“You can sign a pledge and then you get a free vegan cookbook,” she said.

So, is there proof?

“Any of this research, you want larger and larger groups of women to study, just to verify it,” said Wilson.

It could take some time and more research before we see any sort of "cancer-causing" label added to these grocery items. But in the meantime, she's spreading the word.

“It's a risk,” she said.

A 2017 National Cancer Institute study compared the diets of women diagnosed with breast cancer to those without it and found those who consumed the most American, cheddar and cream cheeses had a 53% increased risk for breast cancer.

The research encourages all of us to stop and think about what we’re consuming daily and what health benefits and/or detriments they hold.

Clearly, there’s still more work to be done on this topic though and not everyone agrees because we’re still not seeing a warning label on cheese products at the store.

It will be interesting to see how the FDA responds.