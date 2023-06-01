'Operating on a heart the size of a walnut': Valley baby's heart defect leads to life-saving surgery

The family is thankful that doctors at Phoenix Children's helped save their newborn son's life.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — As a father of two, David Habura knows the stress of being a parent.

But when his unborn child was rushed into surgery with medical issues, he felt a whole new level of parental concern.

“It was a numb feeling of not being able to do anything at this point,” Habura said.

His son, still in the womb, was diagnosed with a heart issue.



He had two holes in his heart and a heart defect known as TBA – that's when two arteries are in the wrong spots.



“Oxygenated blood was not getting to its destination in the body," said Dr. Daniel Velez, co-director of the Phoenix Children's Heart Center.



After the diagnosis, Velez's team and the Habura family made preparations to be ready when the time came.



On Feb. 28, 2022, Brantley was born.

"It wasn’t two hours before he was transferred to Phoenix Children's,” Habura said.



Habura followed his son to PCH – torn as his wife remained at the local hospital.

Once Brantley stabilized, Velez took the newborn into surgery.



“You are operating on a heart that is the size of a walnut. You are trying to reposition vessels that supply the heart muscle. The biggest ones are the size of the lead in your pencil,” Velez said. “We are talking in the matter of millimeters. There is no leeway.”



The surgery was successful. Ten months later, Brantley is a smiling boy living a normal life.



“If you didn’t see the scars on his chest, you wouldn't know he had any issues at birth,” Habura said.

Brantley will still get regular checkups, but if everything goes as planned, he will not need another operation.



“It makes all those long hours and tired hours worth it,” Velez said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.