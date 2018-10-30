PHOENIX — It's time to turn back the clocks on this Tuesday, last week we told you about cosmetic acupuncture. This week we take a closer look at common complaints when it comes to skin care.

Living in beautiful Arizona has its perks but as one plastic surgeon, Dr. Dan Shapiro explains, it can be harsh on our complexion. Here's a few approaches to a flawless appearance if you're willing to shell out the cash.

“Basically people are worried about their skin, they're seeing sun damage, they're paying the price for what you did in your 20s and 30s,” he said.

Dr. Shapiro, a Scottsdale based plastic surgeon says, that sun-kissed look, leaves lasting effects.

“'Oh my God I'm starting to look like my mother,' it's pretty common,” he added.

He admits that in the superficial society we live in, many clients hunt for ways to wipe out wrinkles.

“People are very conscious of what they look like a lot because of social media and what not, and don't like the way they look in photos a lot of that has to do with volume or skin care,” Dr. Shapiro said.

While we all would like to look like our filtered appearance, some may take the realistic approach and try something noninvasive like Botox or fillers.

“Botox actually makes it so the muscles won't form the wrinkles and that's a really important thing that's been available in the last decade or so. The fillers not only fill wrinkles they give the face volume whether it be the cheek bones, the jaw line, the lips, something that I think is really important aesthetically,” he said.

If you're looking for something more natural and nontoxic, Dr. Shapiro says to try a transfusion of your own fat.

“The fat is taken from one area, we purify it using a central fuse and re-inject it in very small little amounts, so it doesn't act as a filler, it acts as a transplant,” he added.

He says the transfusion helps rejuvenate the skin with natural growth factors and can really help smooth lines and hide acne scarring.

Dr. Shapiro says, first things first, get an evaluation and share your concerns with a doctor and as far as beating the southwest living conditions, use that SPF like crazy and always wear a hat if you're planning to be outside for long periods of time.