Scottsdale allergist offers tips for fighting spring allergies

With spring just around the corner a doctor is offering tips to those who suffer with allergies.

PHOENIX — Springtime is just around the corner, and you know what means, those ornery allergies will be back.

But experts say there are some simple things you can do to prepare.

“Sneezing, coughing, itchy, watery eyes,” said Dr. Kiranjit Khalsa with Premier Allergy Asthma and Immunology in Scottsdale.

Khalsa said if you suffer from allergies, you’re far from alone.

“Over 50 million people in the US suffer with springtime allergies,” she said. “I also have mild symptoms.”

In fact, new CDC data shows nearly a third of Americans have at least one allergy, according to this year’s National Health Interview Survey. It shows 26% of adults had a seasonal allergy, about 7% had eczema and about 6% had a food allergy in 2021. The numbers were much higher for women than for men, and among children, nearly one in five had a seasonal allergy.

“The best way to do this is to monitor your symptoms,” said Dr. Khalsa.

But she said you can limit the seasonal allergy symptoms before they even start with the right meds.

“If you know that spring is the season for you, start taking it before your symptoms hit,” she said.

First, you’ll want to pick up some antihistamines, in a pill or nasal spray form. A neti pot can help some people, but you must use distilled or sterile water, or you can run into some real problems.

“When you do use it, it allows you to flush out your sinuses and in doing so, you can decrease inflammation,” said Dr. Khalsa.

If you don’t get any relief, she said you can add a steroid nasal spray. Some of them are available over-the-counter. If you have any questions about what kind specifically, you should give your doctor a call.

“The main thing it does, is it decreases inflammation,” she said. “It allows you to breathe better.”

And even though we’ve had some great days for cracking open the windows, she said it’s best to keep the outside air, out of your home in the spring, and be sure to keep your car windows rolled up, so you’re not exposing yourself to pollen.

“If you are outside at a baseball game or outside, come back in and just rinse yourself off,” said Dr. Khalsa. “…that will just help the pollen burden.”

If you follow these tips, she said you should be able to minimize those symptoms and make it a better season overall.

“Let’s reduce these symptoms,” she said. “Let’s improve your quality of life and there is treatment out there, so if you use it the right way, you can feel better.”

