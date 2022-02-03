This is why 12 News is wearing red today

As part of the movement happening on Friday, you’ll be seeing a lot of our anchors and reporters draped in shades of red.

PHOENIX — 12 News is participating in “Go Red Day” to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

As part of the movement happening on Friday, you’ll be seeing a lot of our anchors and reporters draped in shades of red.

Heart disease is the biggest killer of women in America, according to the American Heart Association.

The day, along with American Heart Month, is meant to encourage people to eat healthier, exercise more and understand the warning signs of heart disease.

“Go Red” is also an acronym that doctors encourage you to remember:

G: Get your numbers. Know your blood pressure reading and cholesterol levels. High blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels increase a woman's risk for heart disease.

O: Own your lifestyle. Evaluate your lifestyle and commit to eliminate habits that raise your risk of heart disease.

R: Realize your risk. Educate yourself on the statistics about women and heart disease.

E: Educate your family. Encourage healthy habits of family members.

D: Don't be silent. Spread the word to every woman you know.

For more information about preventing heart disease, go to the American Heart Association website.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.





Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.