'He can stand, he's starting to walk again': Boy battling mystery illness at Valley hospital showing signs of improvement

Family gives an update to 15-month-old who was struck by a mysterious illness while visiting Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A Canadian family's visit to Phoenix became a medical nightmare after a mysterious illness struck their 15-month-old little boy.

12News brought you the story last week, and since then, people from all over the Valley have been offering help in different ways. We caught up with the family, who said baby Eric is showing signs of improvement.

"He can stand. He's starting to walk again, which is amazing," said Emily Schoeman.

When we first introduced you to the Schoemans last week, Emily and her 15-month-old son, Eric, were in a Phoenix ER hoping for answers.

"I didn't know if he was going to make it," she said. "I didn't know if I was going to make it. He's a strong kid."

Schoeman, who was visiting from Canada, found her son in his bed seizing Wednesday night. She rushed him to the hospital, where doctors worked to figure out what exactly was happening.

"He was drenched in sweat," she recalled. "He was having muscle spasms; his eyes were twitching; he was drooling and spitting up. I thought he was dying."

Three stressful days and multiple tests later, doctors were still stumped. Without American medical insurance, Schoeman said the worry of being able to afford the care they received grew by the day. However, she quickly learned support was on the way.

"This baby is helpless," said Brian Billideau. "I really believe the people of Phoenix will step up to the plate and help this family out."

Brian Billideau is the founder of Smiles 4 Sick Children, a charitable organization created to help provide toys and gifts for children at hospitals across the Valley. When he saw the family's story, he reached out, hoping to help.

"Because hospital bills are really expensive," he said. "We know that first-hand."

He also wasn't alone. In about three days, more than $20,000 were raised, surpassing their goal. One company even reached out to see if they could help medically transport the mom and son back home to Canada.

"I want them to know that even though they're from a different country," said Billideau. "We're here to help you."

"It meant a lot," said Schoeman. "Just to know that they love and support us, just restores your faith in the community. To know people care about you and your son, even people who don't know, it was shocking. We don't have the words. We're overwhelmed."

Now, back home, Eric is showing signs of improvement.

"He's very tired, but he tries to have the energy to play. He's so much better than before," said Schoeman.

And while Eric's illness is still a mystery, Emily says the generosity of others, complete strangers, has given her family strength to keep going.

