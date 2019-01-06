(WPTV) Danielle Malone worked hard to get to where she is today, shedding weight and feeling better.
She's on a modified ketogenic diet.
"For me, lowering the carb intake, I was able to move around better. My joints felt better," Malone says. "After that it was a no brainer. I didn't want to stop. My clothes fit better. My focus was better."
The ketogenic or "keto" diet is getting a lot of attention.
RELATED: Less fat, more fruit may cut risk of breast cancer death
RELATED: Eating eggs daily increases risk of heart disease, early death: study
"It's about 70 to 80 percent fat intake and then a moderate amount of protein and only about five percent carbohydrates," explains registered dietitian Samantha Barone.
VIDEO: Ask the Expert: The facts about the Keto Diet
MORE: Specific Carbohydrate Diet helps children with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis
Some health professionals say it's not sustainable and warn of associated short and long-term issues, including vitamin deficiency and kidney problems.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2JMDry2
RELATED: Less beef, more beans. Experts say world needs a new diet
RELATED: 2019 fitness and diet trends to motivate you
VIDEO: Diets 101: HCG