“That conversation was with a disease, it wasn’t with my dad.” After man dies on roof of Scottsdale home

A wealthy neighborhood saw Scottsdale officers open fire at a man reportedly waving a gun on his roof. His family says what happened, had its roots years before.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A successful Scottsdale home builder was shot and killed by police on the roof of his own home in November after suffering a mental crisis.

What happened in a matter of moments, his family said had its roots in events years earlier.

On Nov. `11, 2020, Scottsdale police opened fire on Christopher Mellon after they say he waved a gun at them.

Police were responding to 911 calls reporting that Mellon was burning his wife's clothes and beating his adult daughter.

However, the family said their father was slowly driven insane after a family tragedy happened in 2016.

“I don’t think anyone could have cared about his kids more,” Dr. Christopher Mellon, the eldest son, said. “We saw a marked change with him after 2016.”

In 2016, the Mellon Sr. sent his 15-year-old daughter with high functioning autism to a church camp. Mellon entrusted his daughter to a family friend, someone, court paperwork said, was the Godfather to one of the other Mellon children.

However, it is there, that a criminal investigation later found she was abused by the friend, who was allegedly supposed to be watching her.

“He entrusted his daughter in someone he thought was his friend,” Mellon said “I saw him unravel.”

Dr. Mellon said his father suffered from having to go to court, and hear what happened to his daughter again and again.

There were times when Dr. Mellon thought his father was getting better, but it was a struggle.

"Mental health is hard. It’s not like a definitive thing you get to see like a cancer," Mellon said.

On Nov. 11, Mellon remembers called his father, hoping to calm him down.

"That conversation was with a disease, it wasn’t with my dad,” Mellon said.

The disease took his father's life, but the ripple effects would not end there.

On the day of his father's funeral, one of Mellon's sisters died by suicide.

"How many more bodies, how much more flesh does the world want." Mellon said.

Mellon wants change. He wants to see improvements on how police deal with mental health cases.

He wants to see changes on the support given to the families of those who survived abuse, to help deal with the mental fallout.

Hoping to save lives, after so much has been taken from his family.

If you or a loved one is struggling you can go to the Cactus Coalition website.

Also there is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or Empact Crisis Hotline.