Tempe Police partnership with mental health professionals seeing positive results

The partnership started in February, assisting people who called 911 and experiencing a mental health crisis.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Nearly two months since the Tempe Police Department partnered with mental health professionals to divert certain 911 calls, the department said it’s seeing positive results.

Starting in February, if a non-violent, suicidal Tempe resident called 911, they were transferred to speak with a mental health professional with Solari Crisis and Human Services.

A specialized professional also works 20 hours a week side-by-side dispatchers to help transfer other mental health related calls.

“It’s proving pretty effective,” said Heather Brennan, a dispatcher with the department for 10 years. “So far we’ve been able to divert a lot of calls.”

With the new partnership, she said more people are getting adequate help when calling with an emergency, instead of getting an officer response that, in the past, was not the best resource for their need.

Tempe police said it estimates 65 calls have been diverted to the crisis teams since the partnership began, but they believe accurate total numbers are higher.

It’s a good sign that dispatchers have this tool to better divert calls to mental health professionals in situations when an officer might not be needed, said Tonya Logan, the communications bureau manager.

“That’s the potential for one less officer involved... to happen,” she added. “So, to me, that’s the win.”

Logan said there have been some kinks since rolling out the program. Sometimes officers still must show up to scenes because of safety concerns for the crisis teams and because they are dealing with staffing shortages.

“If we divert one call, and one call was a success, it just marks success, because a year ago today, we didn’t have that resource,” she said.

'The heart behind public safety'

No matter the situation or type of emergency, dispatchers are the first line of "first responders."

“They are the heart behind public safety,” Logan said. “The burden that they take on every day, and sometimes without a moment to take a break between distress calls.”

Dispatchers are tasked to assess, interpret and relay information in a fast, accurate and calm manner, even to de-escalate crisis over the phone, said Carlena Orosco, the interim crime analyst at Tempe PD.

It's because of their vital role in dealing with people’s “most crisis situations” that the partnership is better to identify which calls need mental health experts versus police officers, Orosco said.

“So that it is resolved in a more comprehensive and final way and that everyone receives the services they need,” she added.

Orosco is currently working on new techniques and procedures to incorporate new skills when diverting calls and triage resources, to make sure they are congruent and are working together to fulfill the needs for those who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Tempe police dispatchers also handle non-emergency calls.

“When you realize you get to play a pivotal role and be the voice of comfort, that means a lot,” said Brennan.

