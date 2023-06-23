A new teen recovery center is set to open in Wickenburg this summer

The 125-acre property will offer intensive trauma work with amenities including a pool, hiking trails, equine therapy and a ropes course.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Meadows has become known worldwide for their work on helping people to recover from trauma and now their newest facility is focusing on youth.

A new recovery center is opening specifically for teen boys in Wickenburg, Arizona. The Meadows Adolescent Center Executive Director Mike Gurr gave 12News a behind the scenes tour as the facility is set to open this Summer.

“We wanted to do a three-to-four-month program but do it in a way that you’re doing a lot of deep trauma work, but so the kid can go home,” shared Gurr.

Gurr said their program is about giving families hope that their lives can all get better.

“You didn’t plan for your kid to struggle, or for something to happen, and you don’t know what do, but to me it’s important for parents to know that they are not alone,” said Gurr.

Current data shows that kids are struggling with truly challenging mental health issues.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said 49.5% of adolescents have had a mental health disorder at some point in their lives.

Gurr said while we’ve all heard the saying ‘When I was young,’ he feels the pressures today’s kids are feeling are different. This can range from social media influence to drug and alcohol abuse.

“If you take a look at everything they’re being bombarded by, I seriously can’t sit and talk to a kid and say ‘I get what you’re going through,’" said Gurr. "I haven’t been through that.”

In 2021, the CDC said more than one in five students seriously considered attempting suicide, and that one in ten attempted suicide.

Gurr said their facility is the highest level of inpatient care that families can seek out. Over his decades of experience in this field he believes parents can consider two things when deciding if they need help at a recovery center’s level.

“One, if your child does not allow you to parent them, literally will not allow you,” he said. “Two, if they are in danger, to themselves or to others,” Gurr added.

Gurr said when teens are there, they will visit their brain center. They use the data they gather to help track a teen’s progress and also allow it lead the recovery process of pointing out what each individual kid needs.

“We’re looking at not just a band aid solution to the behavior, but we’re looking deeper as to why,” said Gurr.

Treatment like this can be expensive, as it’s considered out-of-network. 12News asked Gurr what can families do?

He shared there are options families can look into whether that’s taking out a health care loan or working with your insurance company to get your money remembered. He said The Meadows can address specific concerns if you contact them.

Gurr said ultimately, he hopes this new facility can provide families hope.

“Parenting is the hardest job in the world," said Gurr. "And you’re not alone.”

The Meadows Adolescent Center is set to open in Summer 2023. They are set to initially accommodate ten boys with plans to expand to 24 once they enter a second phase.

If you’d like more information you can visit their website: http://meadowsadolescentcenter.com/.

