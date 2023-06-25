One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both praised and despised

Activists are praising and protesting the Supreme Court ruling from exactly one year ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The decision overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the power to regulate any aspect of abortion back to individual states.

A landmark decision, Roe v. Wade had stood for nearly 50 years.

The decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, found that there’s no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

One year later, those for and against the historic decision are standing firm in their stance.

“Today marks a victory for the lives of unborn children, the well-being of their mothers and for the rule of law,” said Cathi Herrod, who’s been with the Center for Arizona Policy for more than 25 years. She says there’s been a growing awareness across the U.S.

“Abortion not only takes the life of an unborn child, but that it also hurts women,” said Herrod. “Women who have an abortion often suffer from both physical and psychological harms.”

But while some are celebrating, others are distraught and not giving up.

Brittany Fonteno with Planned Parenthood Arizona said the decision marks the first time in the history of our country that we’ve lost a constitutional right.

“We’ve lost the legal protection and respect of our bodily autonomy,” she said.

Since then, Fonteno said they have secured clarity from the courts.

“Abortion is indeed legal through 15 weeks in Arizona,” said Fonteno.

But Planned Parenthood Arizona continues to push for more when it comes to abortion rights.

In Tucson, a group spent Saturday morning making their voices heard as part of the Women’s March nationwide mobilization effort, chanting “This is what community looks like.”

“We cannot let them win,” said Fonteno.

While Herrod sees it as a time to further educate the public.

“To increase the services, the outreach, to meet the needs of pregnant women… whether she choose to parent or place for adoption,” said Herrod.

The issue is far from settled, as demonstrated by Saturday's rallies held by advocates on both sides of the issue across the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the impact of the Dobbs ruling in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We knew this decision would create a healthcare crisis in America,” she said, pointing to women who were initially denied abortion access even during miscarriages because hospitals were concerned about legal fallout.

The laws restricting abortion “in design and effect have created chaos, confusion and fear,” Harris said.

GOP presidential candidate and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington.

Haley said she backs a federal ban but it doesn't have enough support to advance. She said both parties should instead look to goals such as limiting abortion later in pregnancy.

“We need to make sure that our country stops demonizing this issue and we humanize this issue,” Haley said. “This is personal for everyone.”

Up to Speed