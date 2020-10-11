Staying on top of and beating prostate cancer

According to Dr. Kumar, about one in six men will hear that diagnosis over the course of their lifetime.

PHOENIX — "Today" weatherman and co-host Al Roker announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. It's a fight all too familiar for far too many men. To help you learn how to prevent and beat it, 12 News spoke with an expert and patient.

Dr. Rachit Kumar of MD Anderson Cancer Center said, “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.”

According to Kumar, about one in six men will hear that diagnosis over the course of their lifetime. One positive: it is often a very slow-moving cancer that needs to be actively monitored as opposed to actively treated.

“But if the cancer is aggressive enough," Dr. Kumar said, "then it warrants treatment.”

Treatment options include hormone therapy, radiation, and-or surgery. Unfortunately, Steve Cooper of Phoenix experienced all the above in his ongoing battle against stage four prostate cancer.

“Unfortunately," Steve said, "I was dealt a really bad hand. But I tried to make the most of it moving forward.”

After discovering he had an enlarged prostate, Steve's nurse practitioner failed to order a “PSA.”

“Because of that my prostate cancer continued to spread throughout my body for an additional year,” Steve explained.

A PSA is a blood test that tracks your probability for and severity of prostate cancer. Doctors recommend men get one annually, beginning around 40 years old.

“Once you get a baseline initial PSA blood value. At that point, the annual test will help us determine if it is rising quickly,” Dr. Kumar said.

If elevated, the doctor says to be sure to consult multiple opinions before proceeding with a plan. Steve agreed and encouraged men to be aggressive.

"What do I mean by being aggressive," Steve explained, "You gotta seek treatment options quickly; you gotta make a definitive decision; and you got to take action.”

As for Al’s Roker’s prognosis, his cancer seems to be confined to the prostate. That’s good news. He's opted for surgery, and in less than a month, hopes to return to the Today show.

“Him speaking about his diagnosis and his journey will literally save thousands of men’s lives," Steve said, "because they'll then be diagnosed earlier.”