Small batteries are a growing danger for young children

A new study by Safe Kids Worldwide shows someone under 18 years old experiences a battery-related injury across the country almost every hour.

PHOENIX — New data shows the number of emergency room visits from battery-related chokings has nearly doubled over a 9-year period.

The culprit is primarily children swallowing button batteries inside everything from watches to TV remotes.

Dr. Daniel Brooks with the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center says he and his staff stay busy with several close calls caused by button batteries.

"These are potentially life-threatening events because of the caustic injuries, and it can get caught in the esophagus,” he explained. “This is not something that can be managed at home. It requires a call to the poison center."

"If it gets stuck in the throat it can cause a burn injury and it can be life-threatening, they're rare but people can die from this, little kids have died from this."

The same research shows that 84% of patients who were 5 years old or younger had a more severe reaction.

"Younger kids are getting into things, and they're mostly putting things in their mouth,” Brooks explained. “They can put them in their nose or ear, so if you're with a child or someone else's child keep them away from button batteries.”

“Just be very careful, and when in doubt even if you don't think it's serious just call the poison center, we're there 24 hours a day and we're there to take care of you and your children."

Safety experts urge parents to ensure they know which electronics are powered by button batteries and ensure the area that houses the battery is secure. Remember to throw those batteries away once they’ve lost a charge.

