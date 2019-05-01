Shamrock Farms of Phoenix is issuing a voluntary recall of 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla half gallon milk.

The voluntary recall is a precautionary measure after milk tested positive to an undeclared almond allergen.

“The undeclared allergen is due to cross-contact with an almond-contained product in the production facility and was discovered in retained samples during testing,” said Shamrock Farm on a press release.

The company said they haven’t had any reports of illness as a result of drinking the milk, but they’re recalling the product as a “precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the consumers.”

The Shamrock Farms 2% Reduced Fat Vanilla Half Gallon Milk with the UPC c0-28300-01228-8 and the Best Before Date March 16, 2019 info. It also includes the Use By 03/16/19 Time Stamp 08:1811:13 04-05 #1.

Shamrock Farms said the product was shipped throughout Arizona and the distributors, as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have been notified of the voluntary recall.

They are asking consumers to reach out to with any questions at 888-447-6943 or visit their website: www.shamrockfarms.netdisclaimer.