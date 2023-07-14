Resources to help pregnant and new mothers struggling with addiction

An Amber Alert for a baby taken from a local hospital by its mother on Wednesday has drawn renewed attention to the number of newborns exposed to fentanyl.

From 2017 to 2021, the number of newborns exposed to opioids during pregnancy in Arizona increased 41%.

At least 835 babies were going through withdrawals in 2021, according to the most recent data available from the Arizona Department of Health Services. https://www.azdhs.gov/opioid/documents/nas/5year-nas-report.pdf

The highest rates were seen in Pima, Gila, and Maricopa counties during the 5-year period and the cities hit hardest-- Apache Junction, Tucson, and Glendale.

"I haven’t met a mom yet, even when she’s really struggling, that doesn’t love her baby and they just need help,” said Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery. "Let's just change the narrative and instead of going we're taking your baby away, we're helping foster your baby while we get you well so that we can get you reunified."

Hushabye Nursery provides services to “substance-exposed” babies and their caregivers, including the mothers. Too often, Sundem says, mothers are afraid to seek help because they fear that their child may be taken away from their custody.

That fear can lead to dangerous choices.

“There is a pathway to getting the care without losing the child,” said Helen Bujak, CEO of West Valley Health Equity and West Valley OB-GYN. “The problem is that there comes a lot of stigma with it. And a negative stigma which causes the moms to not feel comfortable reaching out and getting help.”

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, here’s how to contact these resources:

Hushabye Nursery