Veterans moved from Phoenix VA nursing home due of rats

Workers at the Community Living Center discovered that the first floor had ceiling damage that was caused by rats.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Veterans living at a Phoenix VA nursing home had to be moved after the building was infested with rats.

Workers at the Community Living Center, which is a Veterans Affairs nursing home system, discovered that the first floor of the building had ceiling damage that was recently caused by rats.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.



A spokesperson for the department said on Sunday that workers also found evidence of rats in an unused part of the second floor and some other areas as well.

After the health hazard was discovered, the entire CLC was placed under evaluation for exterminators, cleaning and staff education, according to the spokesperson.

The veterans who were living at the CLC were moved to other VA buildings.

Officials say no one living at the facility has been hurt or came into contact with the rats.

The VA issued a statement that read in part:

“Because patient safety is a top priority for the Phoenix VA, Veterans in the CLC have been relocated to other VA and community facilities and, out of an abundance of caution, some procedures have been rescheduled.

We want to reassure Veterans, family members, and staff that no Veterans have been harmed and no direct contact with these pests has been reported.”

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.

Up to Speed