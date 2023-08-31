Queen Creek cyclist meets nurse who saved his life after he had a heart attack

Bob Durling, an avid cyclist, was on his way home when he suffered a heart attack.

GILBERT, Ariz. — When a person suffers a heart attack, every second counts. And Bob Durling is grateful for every second he has now.

“I believe divine intervention," Durling said. "For everything to come together in that short period of time just amazing.”

The 69-year-old Queen Creek man is an avid cyclist. He told 12News he rides 30+ miles a day.

On Aug. 6 after finishing a ride with a friend. he loaded his bike onto the car and drove home.

“I was no [more] tired than any other day,” said Durling who was driving on Queen Creek Road when he nearly lost his life.

“When I was driving, I blacked out. I don’t remember anything until I woke up in the back of an ambulance,” said Durling.

He had a heart attack.

But he also had an angel nearby: Courtney Johnson, a nurse on her way home from Chandler Regional Medical Center.

“Left a little late from work. Which I feel like never happens,” said Johnson.

Johnson decided to take Lindsay Road home, which she never did before.

She saw a man trying to open Durling’s car while it coasted through the intersection.

“When I looked over the situation. I had actually seen Bob slumped up against the window of his car,” said Johnson.

She immediately pulled over and offered aid.

“There was no pulse at the moment with Bob. Myself and the guy on the other side of the car had pushed Bob into my arms and I basically pulled him out and started CPR,” said Johnson.

Johnson completed four rounds of compressions before paramedics arrived.

Durling was taken to Gilbert Mercy Medical Center. Doctors don’t know what caused the heart attack but did find a 99% blockage on the left side of his heart.

He was implanted with a stent and defibrillator to keep his heart on track.

A few days later, Durling and Johnson got to meet.

“Well, I’m not a huggy type person. My wife can attest to that, but I gave her a big hug and there were tears,” said Durling.

Whether you believe in divine intervention or not. Johnson was placed in the right place at the right time.

“Life saver, hero if she hadn’t been willing to stop I wouldn’t be here today,” said Durling.

