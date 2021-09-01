Pinal County rejects $3.3 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine 'equity'

In a 3-2 vote, the Pinal County Board of Supervisors decided on Wednesday to reject grant funding aimed at improving "vaccine equity."

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has voted to reject millions of grant dollars that could have been spent on addressing disparities in vaccine access.

The board of five Republicans voted 3-2 on Wednesday to turn down a $3.3-million grant, funneled through the Arizona Department of Health Services, that would have required the county to create a job position dedicated to focusing on "vaccine equity."

Public records show the money would have been spent on "staffing, materials, supplies, travel and other operating costs related to vaccination efforts in the Pinal County Public Health Services clinic locations."

The funds were specifically earmarked for addressing "racial and ethnic communities at increased risk for COVID-19" and the money could be have been spent up through 2024.

But the county supervisors seemed skeptical that Pinal County needed more grant funding to provide vaccines that were readily available at several clinics.

"Everybody knows there are free vaccines," said Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh, who voted in favor of rejecting the funding.

Supervisors Stephen Miller and Mike Goodman voted to not reject the funding.

In 2020, the federal government offered up to $150 million for local governments to prioritize disparities in vaccine access. The grants were intended to provide "trusted messengers to promote vaccine education through culturally and linguistically appropriate messages."

Pinal County Public Health Director Tascha Spears said the grant money would have better allowed all the county's residents to have the option of getting vaccinated.

"In Pinal County, there are some communities who are underserved," Spears said, "who don't have access to COVID-19 vaccines."

The demand for access will likely increase soon, Spears added, once the booster vaccines become readily available.

With a population of about 400,000 residents spread out over 5,374 square miles, Pinal County consists of several rural communities positioned in remote mountainous areas.

According to the most recent census data, about 11% of Pinal County residents identify as a racial minority and 28% identify as Hispanic.

As of Sept. 1, about 40% of Pinal County's population was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some local citizens pressed the supervisors to reject the grant money, calling it a waste of taxpayer's funds.

But other residents, like Roberto Reveles of Gold Canyon, urged the board to support any public health efforts that might potentially save a life from the coronavirus.

"It is not extravagant or a waste to save any lives," Reveles told the supervisors on Wednesday.

Other regions of Arizona have been more willing to accept grant funding to address health inequities.

Pima County accepted a $6-million federal grant in June to reduce COVID-related disparities and to improve data reporting in communities disproportionately burdened by the pandemic.

