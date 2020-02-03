PHOENIX — Cutting edge treatment may allow a local man to walk again.

Luke Taylor, who is paralyzed from the chest down, is one of two dozen or so people participating in clinical trials.

Taylor’s treatment began at the University of Southern California’s hospital last week. Doctors there are injecting him with a drug that targets a protein that builds up around the injury and prevents nerves from regenerating.

The clinical trials have worked on animals, Taylor says. But, the effect of the drug on humans remains unclear.

“I’m definitely optimistic…because I got a lot more to do,” Taylor said.

Taylor says movement and feeling in his arms would be the first thing to return if the drug works.

Luke Taylor

“I just wanna kick this injury in the butt, really,” he said.

Luke broke his neck in September of 2018. The then 43-year-old crashed his dune buggie near the Mojave Rim.

He knew something was immediately wrong.

“I couldn’t feel nothing,” he said.

His recovery was long and arduous, beginning with six weeks at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

More hospitals followed. Now, he may have his last and best hope.

But walking again won’t come easy.

“Having all my muscle atrophy it’s going to be hard," he said.

Luke Taylor

