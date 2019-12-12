The chief of the Phoenix Fire Department announced Wednesday that she has breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy this week.

Chief Kara Kalkbrenner said in an open letter on Facebook that she discovered a lump in her breast several weeks ago.

Kalkbrenner said the double mastectomy and reconstruction is scheduled for Friday. She added that it was not immediately clear whether she would need further treatment.

After the surgery, Kalkbrenner said she intends to continue to lead the department.

"Since being appointed fire chief, I have lead this battle on behalf of the fire service," part of the open letter read.

"This diagnosis is only strengthening my resolve to eradicate the disease from being considered an eventual expectation of having this career," it continued.

"Let this be an opportunity to remind each of you to follow our exposure protocols, file exposure reports, get your annual physical, annual cancer screening, take care of yourself and each other!"