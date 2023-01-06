17,000 families' health coverage maintained as PCH, United Healthcare reach deal

The multi-year agreement was announced Thursday morning.

Editor's note: The above video aired before the deal was announced.

It appears that Phoenix Children's Hospital and UnitedHealthcare have reached a deal.

The multi-year agreement was announced Thursday and ensures UnitedHealthcare’s members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans have continued access to PCH, Phoenix Children’s Medical Group and Phoenix Children’s Medical Group Urgent Care in Arizona.

According to UnitedHealthcare, Arizona community plan (Medicaid) members were not impacted by this negotiation and remain in network through a separate agreement.

The company released the following statement:

"UnitedHealthcare is pleased to reach a multi-year agreement with Phoenix Children’s that ensures the families we serve have continued, uninterrupted access to the care they need. Our top priority throughout the negotiation was ensuring these families and children have access to quality health care from the doctors and care providers they know and trust, and this agreement accomplishes that goal.”

UnitedHealthcare said letters will be sent to impacted members letting them know about the renewed relationship with PCH and the hospital's physicians remaining in network.

