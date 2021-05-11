We’re inviting our viewers to “New U November” – secrets to living your best life that might just be found in your favorite social media feed.

PHOENIX — This November on Today in AZ, we’re inviting everyone to “New U November” – secrets to living your best life that might just be found in your favorite social media feed.

Throughout the month, we're going to highlight some popular trends and strategies people see online and talk with experts on how you can improve various aspects of your routine to become happier and healthier.

Here's a breakdown of the latest tips:

Secrets to staying healthy during the holiday season

How do we stay on a healthy balanced diet through the holiday season?

Those Halloween candies are just staring at us as we are now firmly in the holiday season. Cheat days are a popular viral trend – but are they effective and how do you prevent them from becoming cheat months?!

Abrazo Scottsdale Bariatric Program Manager and Registered Dietician Katy Stemple said the key is to indulge without going to the extreme.

A new viral TikTok trend is all the rage

Is the person next to you at the gym kicking up their treadmill to the max? It’s called the 12-3-30 workout. People crank that incline up to 12… trudging uphill at 3 miles an hour for 30 minutes.

Some users claim it not only builds strength and endurance, but it also burns fat quickly.

This online trend will have you looking at your pantry a little differently

We thought we were making good choices, right? But one TikTok video warns many foods marketed as healthy are anything but. Those grab-n-go bottled green juices can be laden with sugar. Your favorite granola bar just might have as much sugar as that candy bar you passed on.

And why pick dried fruit, when the real deal is likely better for you? Registered Dietician Katy Stemple recommended swapping these packaged foods for the produce section.

