PHOENIX - Gail Golic has a 30-year-old son Eric who has bipolar disorder.

"SMI1 bipolar—what that means is that if he has an attack, he gets into a psychosis state of mind in which he loses all grasp of reality." Golic said.

During these episodes, Eric often makes threats, posting on Facebook things like, "All Hindu and other religious will soon be exterminated too," "Sometimes a few good people got to die for the better of the World," and, "Sometimes you got to take out the top dog to prove a point."

Golic said there were even threats against his family

"'I swear to god almighty, I ordered the execution of my own family,'" Golic read from an older Facebook post.

Reading the warning signs, Golic attempted to get her son involuntarily committed to get mental help.

She brought the Facebook posts. Yet three times, she was denied.

Golic said Eric's history of substance abuse often killed his chances of getting help. Golic said before one denial, the person receiving the petition said, "Well im going to tell you right now, we won’t be keeping him." Golic said.

"They say when you see something, say something. I saw something, I said something and they did nothing," she said.

Eric did get help after the fourth petition—after she contacted the governor, her local congressman and the media.

"It shouldn't take an act of Congress to get help for a loved one." Golic said.

However, when it comes to the law, Eric's case does present complications. Doctors often only have 24 hours to decide what is causing the behavior.

"... and determine whether they or not they have a mental health condition or whether their behavior was due to substance abuse," said Carol Olson, chair of psychiatry for Maricopa Integrated Health System. "If they determine it was alcohol or drugs. Then that person does not meet the legal criteria to pursue court order treatment."

"Maybe they have two disorders, maybe they have both bipolar disorder and a substance abuse issue—and that’s fairly common with bi-polar disorder—but it can be quite difficult for the clinical staff to distinguish what’s going on in that situation," Olson said.

Golic wants to see laws changed. She said it should not matter if it is a mental disorder or a substance abuse problem causing the threats to be made, that the individual should still be committed.

Golic said she wants Arizona to pass legislation like Washington did with Ricky's Law, which would give families more options if a family member is showing disturbing signs.

© 2018 KPNX