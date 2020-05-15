Who is dying of COVID-19 in Arizona?

The virus is proving to be very lethal to one segment of the population

PHOENIX — Arizona is reopening after several months of staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, but the virus is still proving to be very deadly for one age group.

According to the last U.S. Census, 17.5% of Arizona's population was 65 or older. It is safe to say a large segment of residents here fall into that age group. And, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, they are also the largest group of people dying from COVID-19.

"The age group where we’re seeing the highest mortality is 65 plus," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family physician based in Chandler.

As of Friday, there were 651 deaths from coronavirus in Arizona. 80% of them were 65 or older.

"We know for a fact that people who are over the age of 65 have a much higher risk of mortality or dying from COVID. It’s not just simply if you’re over 65 and you have diabetes and high blood pressure and heart disease. Simply being over 65 is a risk factor." Dr. Carroll says it's important that everyone stays diligent with social distancing.

"Just because you're younger than 65, that doesn't mean you can't get sick or spread it."

And that spread can be deadly. The numbers in Maricopa County tell a similar story to what is happening in the rest of the state: 291 deaths and 90% were people over the age of 65. When the number of people with pre-existing medical conditions is factored in, that number rises to 96% of all deaths in the county.

In Pinal County, 63% of the deaths related to COVID-19 are over 65.

Health officials across the country are issuing warnings about letting down your guard. Dr. Carroll is one of them.

"If you’re over the age of 65, you just need to do the best you can to protect yourself," he explained. "That means not being careless about your health, not thinking that just because things are opening up that it’s a free for all."