What's Arizona's top New Year's resolution? Starting therapy, data shows

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s a new year – so did you decide to make a New Year’s resolution for 2023?

Aside from the usual resolutions like eating healthier or exercising more many are focused on their peace of mind this year.

Recruiter website Zippia analyzed Google Trends data to find the most popular New Year's resolution in every state. Arizona's top result was seeking therapy.

The state wasn't the only one looking to prioritize mental health. Finding a therapist was the most popular New Year's resolution in the nation this year, with it being the top result in 11 other states as well.

“I’ve definitely noticed a trend with more and more people reaching out for services,” said Eryn Cloutier, a counselor with Arizona Epic Counseling Services in Scottsdale.

Cloutier said focusing on self-care can be a positive experience.

“I think a lot of times the external things will fall into place if people are focused on the internal,” said Cloutier.

There are plenty of ways to focus on self-care in 2023. More and more companies are making sure their health benefits include mental health resources. Cloutier said people just need to find what works best for them.

“Setting aside some time, whatever works for them, each day to focus on their self-care and their self-care can look like whatever works for them,” said Cloutier.

Sticking to a New Year’s resolution can be difficult. Cloutier said you can always get back on track if you have a down day. Just be patient, flexible, and try to make self-care a part of your routine.

In the end, you’ll probably be healthier.

“Your stress level decreases. You have better focus. Better clarity. Better energy. You can sleep better,” Cloutier added.

