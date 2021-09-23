More mosquito-borne diseases are being reported in Arizona, so what’s being done?

Over 600 positive cases of West Nile have been reported so far this year in the state, but we may have some relief soon.

PHOENIX — A wet monsoon season has meant more pests – and diseases – are being reported across Arizona.

The state has become a hotspot for West Nile virus infections. The mosquito-borne disease led to the deaths of four people this year, including a retired Tempe police officer.

David Brown with the Mosquito Control Association said Arizona has two species of insect that are concerning: culex tarsalis and culex quinquefasciatus.

Over 600 positive mosquito samples of West Nile have been reported so far this year in the state, but we may have some relief soon.

“Once you start seeing cooler temperatures, you’ll start seeing a suppression of the mosquito population,” Brown explained. “They want warm weather.”

The end of monsoon season is typically at the end of September. The official start to fall was on Wednesday, although triple-digit heat is still on the forecast for much of the Valley.

Pest control teams have been spraying insecticide across Maricopa County to combat the virus. You can see the locations here.

Experts also say there are some things you can do to limit the spread of mosquitos to yourself and your neighbors.

“If you have a bucket in the backyard, you could literally be producing thousands of mosquitos from that one bucket,” Brown explained.

Here are some tips:

Drain any standing water

Wear long clothing, if possible, to avoid bites or avoid being outside when mosquitoes are out and about

Protect yourself with an EPA registered repellent

