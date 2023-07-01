Poison control calls climb for kids eating their parents' weed edibles

The Banner Poison Control said they averaged about a call a day last year.

PHOENIX — A warning for parents and caregivers: More and more kids are getting sick after being exposed to marijuana edibles. In fact, the number of calls to poison control centers about kids accidentally eating THC edibles, often packaged to look like candy or cookies has risen significantly.

According to a new study from the medical journal Pediatrics, the rate of children under six eating cannabis edibles has risen more than 1,300% in recent years.

“It’s really scary,” said Maureen Roland, a registered nurse and the managing director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center. “We’ve been sounding the alarm on it.”

She says they’ve received about 300 calls of kids in Maricopa County eating edibles just this year. Recently they’ve taken about a call a day.

“Medicinal marijuana was legalized in the state of Arizona, and then, just recently the recreational,” said Roland. “With more product out there, we’re seeing an increase of kids getting into it.”

Whether it’s gummies or chocolates, Roland says a lot of cannabis edibles look like any ordinary snack, but the reality is, they’re infused with THC.

“The gummies are the ones that we really see a lot of, or you know the brownies… very appealing to children and of course, they’re going to eat them,” said Roland.

According to the pediatrics study, more than 90% of all exposures happened in the child’s own home and more than a fifth resulted in hospitalization.

The symptoms kids can get range quite a bit, depending on the size of the child and the concentration.

“Drowsiness is a big one… stomach upset and vomiting,” she said.

Sadly, in some cases, kids end of in a coma or have trouble breathing.

“Frightening for a parent to see, but also can be a medical emergency,” Roland added.

Health experts say the safest thing parents can do to prevent something like this from happening is to keep edible marijuana products out of your home and if you do have them, keep them in a locked compartment, away from the kitchen.

If your child accidentally ingests any, be sure to call your local poison control center immediately.

“It needs to be thought of as a pack of cigarettes or alcohol,” she said. “Those things we wouldn’t leave out for kids to get into.”

Some states have passed laws regulating product packaging...but nothing at the federal level.

The FDA says it's actively working to address concerns.