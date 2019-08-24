PHOENIX — A teenager competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix this month tested positive for measles and may have exposed others to the disease, county and state health officials say.

The international traveler may have exposed people to measles at the Arizona Grand Hotel near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 in Phoenix from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11 and at Sky Harbor Airport’s Terminal 2 on Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at Maricopa County Public Health, said measles is highly contagious and can expose people up to two hours after someone infected has left the room.

County health officials said symptoms usually appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. If you haven’t developed symptoms by Sept. 2, you should be in the clear, Dr. Sunenshine said.

The symptoms you should look out for are fever, red, watery eyes, cough, runny nose and a rash that is red, raised and blotchy.

The rash begins at the hairline on the face and moves down the body. It may last five to six days and could turn brownish, health officials said. People who have depressed immune systems may have a rash that does not fit that description, however.

If you have been exposed and develop symptoms like a fever or unexplained rash, stay home, contact a health provider over the phone and let them know you may have been exposed to measles.

The organizers of the event said in a Friday statement that, to their knowledge, there have been no other reported cases of measles linked to the competition.

"Organizers of the championship are fully cooperating with the Maricopa County Health Department and are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators of the event," the statement read.

