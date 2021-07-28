Tempe to require masks inside city facilities and buildings

With the Delta variant becoming dominant in the state, Tempe leaders are reinstating masks.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on July 23.

Workers and visitors inside Tempe city buildings and facilities will be required to wear masks again on Friday.

The City of Tempe released a statement on Wednesday that said it will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Arizona. As cases continue to rise among predominantly unvaccinated people, the CDC is urging people to mask up yet again.

Masks are proven to limit the spread of the virus that is primarily spread through coughs and sneezes.

This requirement will be enforced regardless of vaccination status. However, it is not enforced for outdoor facilities or children under six years old, according to released documents.

City council meetings will be held virtually starting August 5.

COVID-19 News and Updates