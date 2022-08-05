Maricopa County to prioritize high-risk people for limited supply of monkeypox vaccine

MCDPH will prioritize vaccinating people who are at the highest risk of exposure to slow the spread of disease, in accordance with federal requirements.

PHOENIX — A limited supply of monkeypox vaccine in Maricopa County will be prioritized for those with high-risk illnesses, health officials announced Friday.

According to a release from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, they've received limited, additional doses of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government.

Officials said the department will prioritize vaccinating people who are at the highest risk of exposure to slow the spread of disease in accordance with federal requirements.

“In this outbreak we know that some people are at higher risk of getting monkeypox than others, just like some groups are hit harder by diseases like cardiovascular disease or asthma,” said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist at MCDPH.

“At this stage in the outbreak, for most people, the overall risk of being exposed to monkeypox remains very low. For household and social contacts of people who have gotten monkeypox and others at increased risk, we want to make sure they get the protection they need so we can slow the spread at this early stage.”

If you are interested in obtaining a vaccine, MCDPH is asking people to let the department know so that they can be notified as vaccine doses become available.

People can check their eligibility at the Maricopa.gov website and also find a form to get notified about upcoming vaccine opportunities.

For additional information on symptoms and prevention strategies, visit the Maricopa County and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

