PHOENIX — Maricopa County health officials are warning the public about a community-wide mumps outbreak, the first the county has seen in decades.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said in a Thursday press release that the contagious disease is on the rise in the county.

“This is the first community-wide mumps outbreak that Maricopa County has seen in decades," Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control said.

"(It) serves as a reminder of why it’s so important to get vaccinated for diseases that we can prevent."

The county did not say how many cases of mumps have been reported in the Valley.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, the department said.

It can be spread to others by kissing or by sharing food, drinks, eating utensils, cigarettes, lip gloss or any other items that come in contact with an infected person’s saliva.

Some of the symptoms of mumps include face swelling, a low-grade fever, headache, muscle ache, tiredness, or loss of appetite.

Someone who has mumps is considered contagious one to two days before swelling or pain starts, which means an infected person can spread it to others before they even know they have it.

"Many healthcare providers have never seen a patient with mumps, so it is important for everyone to know there is an outbreak," Sunenshine said in a statement.

"It’s OK to ask your provider to test for mumps if you have symptoms.”

If you think you have mumps, contact your doctor or health care provider by phone before visiting or call before going to a doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room to let them know you may have mumps so you can avoid exposing others in the waiting room.

To protect yourself from contacting mumps, avoid sharing food, drinks, and other items that come in contact with your mouth and nose, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands and encourage those around you to get the MMR vaccine.

